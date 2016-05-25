ISTANBUL May 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.9476 to the dollar at 0524 GMT, little changed from 2.9465 at the end of Tuesday. It had strengthened from 2.9950 on Monday after announcement of the new cabinet and the central bank cut the top end of its interest rate corridor by 50 basis points, as expected.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.25 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and fell to 10.06 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 3.48 percent to 79,434.6 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares jumped on Wednesday, taking cues from sharp gains in European and U.S. markets, while the dollar firmed as upbeat U.S. home sales supported the view that the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6 percent while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.8 percent as exporters got a boost from a weaker yen.

CABINET MEETING

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair at the presidential palace the first meeting of the new cabinet of ministers under Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (1100 GMT).

NEW CABINET

Yildirim vowed on Tuesday to work immediately on forging the stronger presidency wanted by Erdogan and announced a cabinet that signalled policy continuity but left little doubt as to who was in charge.

SOUTHEAST CONFLICT

Six soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on their armoured vehicle by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in southeastern Van province on Tuesday, the armed forces said in a statement.

FT TURKEY SUMMIT

The Financial Times will hold its Turkey Summit 2016 in Istanbul.

SEKERBANK

The lender will hold a news conference (0700 GMT)

ARCELIK NEWS CONFERENCE

The white goods manufacturer will hold a news conference (0800 GMT).

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank will announce capacity utilisation data for May (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will announce manufacturing confidence data for May (1130 GMT).

