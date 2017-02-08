ANKARA Feb 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 3.7450 against the dollar at 0543 GMT, almost unchanged from 3.7430 at Tuesday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.99 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and edged up to 11.01 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main share index firmed 0.14 percent to 87,476.73 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS ticked down 0.3 percent, slipping further from Monday's four-month high, led by 0.9 percent fall in South Korean shares .KS11.

ERDOGAN-TRUMP CALL

President Donald Trump reiterated "U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally" during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, the White House said. Trump also spoke about the two countries' "shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms" and welcomed Turkey's contributions to the fight against Islamic State, the White House said in a statement.

DISMISSALS

Turkish authorities have dismissed more than 4,400 civil servants including prominent academics, teachers, police officers, gendarmerie from their jobs over their suspected links with terrorist organisations or structures operated against the country's national security.

Turkey has sacked or suspended more than 125,000 officials since the coup attempt, and formally arrested some 40,000 people from the military, police and other sectors.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at the Presidential Palace to local administrators. (1030) He will then receive Saudi Arabia foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir. (1430)

CAVUSOGLU

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will have a meeting of Turkish-Saudi cooperation council and meet his Saudi counterpart, followed by a joint press conference. (0730/0930)

ECON DATA

Turkish Statistics Institute to release industrial production data for December. (0700)

