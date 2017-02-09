ISTANBUL Feb 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 3.7194 against the dollar at 0510 GMT, almost unchanged from 3.7178 at Wednesday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.99 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and edged down to 10.91 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.88 percent to 88,249.08 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about the world's second-largest economy while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent to their highest since July 2015 with Hong Kong, Taiwan and China among the region's best performing markets.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank will stick with unorthodox measures to keep borrowing costs at five-year highs at least until inflation peaks this year, according to people familiar with its thinking, despite sharp criticism from investors.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet the nationalist MHP opposition leader Devlet Bahceli (1200 GMT).

CIA DIRECTOR

CIA Director Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Ankara.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecoms company announced a loss of 724.3 million lira ($195 million) for 2016 and said it sees 2017 consolidated revenue growth (excluding construction revenue adjustment) at 8-9 percent.

BOYNER

The retailer said it increased its capital to 257.7 million lira ($69.31 million) from 57.7 million lira.

DECREE

A new decree published in the Official Gazette includes measures to support private sector employment.

