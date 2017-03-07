(Adds treasury auctions)

ISTANBUL, March 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.7088 against the dollar at 0500 GMT, firming from a close 3.7130 on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.25 percent in spot trade on Monday and rose to 11.31 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.47 percent to 91,044.99 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies. Oil prices were mixed amid fears growing U.S. production will offset OPEC cuts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose almost 0.5 percent, after pulling back slightly in early trade.

TURKEY-GERMANY ROW

Germany rejected as "absurd" on Monday Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comparison of its ban on several rallies to the Nazi era, but it also stressed the importance of ties between the two NATO allies in an attempt to defuse an escalating war of words.

SYRIA

Turkey does not plan a military campaign against the Syrian town of Manbij without coordinating with the United States and Russia, which have a military presence in the area, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

The U.S. military has deployed a small number of forces in and around the Syrian city of Manbij as part of a new role to ensure that the different parties in the area do not attack each other, a Pentagon spokesman said on Monday.

ERDOGAN

President Erdogan will meet the Jordanian prime minister (1230 GMT). He will attend a referendum-related youth rally at an Ankara sports hall (1400 GMT).

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet the general secretary of the National Security Council (0830 GMT). He will meet the Jordanian prime minister and hold a joint news conference (1145 GMT). He will attend a meeting in Izmir to mark International Women's Day (1600 GMT).

U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL

Turkey is compromising the judicial independence of a United Nations war crimes tribunal by holding one of its judges in detention despite an order to release him, the court ruled, referring the matter to the U.N. Security Council.

BIM

Retailer BIM posted a net profit of 670.9 million lira ($181 million) in 2016, up 15 percent from a earlier, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Monday.

PEGASUS

Airline Pegasus reports a 2016 net loss of 133.7 million lira ($35.97 million) versus a profit of 113.1 million lira a year earlier.

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury will tap a 2-year, fixed coupon bond maturing on July 7, 2018 and issue a new 10-year, fixed coupon bond maturing on Feb. 24, 2027.

