ANKARA, March 23 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 3.6120 against the U.S. dollar
at 0608 GMT, from 3.6173 at Wednesday's close.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.86 percent in spot trade on Wednesday.
The main BIST share index closed at 89,809.09
points on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks, taking some cues from a steady Wall Street,
edged up on Thursday while the path for the dollar, which
crawled up from a four-month low, remained clouded by concerns
about the prospects for U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth
agenda.
LONDON ATTACK
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London on
Wednesday after a car ploughed into pedestrians and a suspected
Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to
Britain's parliament.
TENSIONS WITH EUROPE
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Europeans
would not be able to walk safely on the streets if they kept up
their current attitude towards Turkey, his latest salvo in a row
over campaigning by Turkish politicians in Europe.
The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Norwegian
ambassador to Ankara after Norway granted refuge to four Turkish
asylum seekers accused by Turkey of being involved in a July
coup attempt, the spokesman for the foreign ministry said on
Wednesday.
ATTACK ON SOLDIERS
Turkey fired into Kurdish-controlled Syria on Wednesday
after saying one of its soldiers was killed by a sniper from
across the border, risking deeper conflict with a Kurdish
militia backed by the United States and building ties to Russia.
One Turkish soldier was killed and four were wounded in an
armed attack by Kurdish militants in Turkey's southeastern
province of Hakkari, the Turkish military said on Thursday.
RUSSIAN WHEAT
Ankara's action against Russian wheat, maize and sunflower
oil suppliers is hindering restoration of ties between the two
countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek by phone on
Wednesday.
PASSENGER ELECTRONICS
The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed
restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming
from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle
East and North Africa in response to unspecified security
threats. Flag-carrier Turkish Airlines was one of the
airlines affected by the measures of both countries.
ERDOGAN
Erdogan will speak at an event hosting members of the
Balkans Federation in Ankara at 1300 (1000 GMT). He will then
meet with the head of the MIT intelligence agency at 1500 (1200
GMT) and later attend a joint interview with broadcasters Kanal
D and CNN Turk at 1930 (1630 GMT).
YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will attend an event in
Elazig (0700 GMT) before speaking at two referendum rallies in
Tunceli (1000 GMT) and Batman (1300 GMT).
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
Turkey's consumer confidence for March is due to be released
at 0700 GMT.
