ISTANBUL Aug 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7400 against the dollar at 0533 GMT, weakening from an interbank close of 1.7250 on Wednesday. It weakened as far as 1.7395 during the day.

The compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing on May 15, 2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 8.48 percent on the over-the- counter market after the central bank moves on Thursday, from 8.62 percent before the announcement.

The main Istanbul share index fell 3.24 percent to 59,325.99 points, underperforming the emerging markets benchmark index which fell 2.06 percent, with losses exacerbated by global market weakness.

GLOBAL MARKETS

World stock markets fell for the eighth straight session on Friday to the lowest since late 2010, with more losses feared if policymakers do not come to the rescue soon to stabilise the euro zone's debt crisis and prevent the U.S. economy from sliding back into recession.

After panic overnight triggered the worst sell-off on Wall Street since the global financial crisis, investors in Asia slashed positions in equities and commodities and scrambled for the safety of cash and government bonds.

Some Asian stocks markets fell by more than 5 percent.

FOREX-SELLING AUCTIONS

The Central Bank will start holding forex-selling auctions, one of a series of measures which it announced on Thursday, notably cutting its policy rate to an all-time low to bolster the economy while also acting to support the ailing lira.

AKBANK

The lender will announce second-quarter results. In a Reuters poll it was expected to post a net profit of 632.1 million lira.

SWAPS TAX MOVE PLANNED

The Turkish Finance Ministry has prepared measures to impose a tax on income from foreign exchange and interest rate swap transactions, Sabah newspaper said on Friday.

It reported Banks' Association General Secretary Ekrem Keskin as saying it had created a working group on the issue and would share it views on the subject soon.

