ISTANBUL Aug 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira weakened to 1.7580 against the dollar at 0526 GMT, weakening from an interbank close of 1.7326 on Friday.

The compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing on May 15, 2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 8.52 percent on Friday, from 8.58 percent a day before.

The main Istanbul share index fell 5.16 percent to 56,265.52 points, underperforming the emerging markets benchmark index which fell 3.25 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares tumbled on Monday despite efforts by global policymakers to stem a collapse in investor confidence after S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating, but the euro jumped on hopes the ECB will act to stop Europes's debt crisis from engulfing Italy and Spain.

Major Asian equity markets fell by 2-4 percent and S&P 500 futures SPc1 shed 2.5 percent, indicating no respite for Wall Street.

Investors sought shelter in assets traditionally viewed as safe havens in times of financial turmoil, driving the Swiss franc to a record against the dollar and pushing gold to a new high above $1,701 an ounce.

CASH BALANCE

Treasury to release cash balance data for July at 1400 GMT.

JUNE INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The pace of annual output growth is expected to be 8 percent in June, unchanged from May after posting slight declines each month since January's rise of 18.9 percent.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts was for growth of 8 percent with forecasts ranging from 4.5 to 9.8 percent. May's output rose 8 percent, just above a forecast 7.15 percent.

CENTRAL BANK SURVEY

Turkish central bank to announce the results of its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations.

T-BANK

Turkish lender T-Bank, which is owned by Hariri family and Arab bank, plans to sell a 23 percent stake to Arap Bank Switzerland, Sabah reported, citing T-Bank chief executive Dincer Alpman.

(Writing by Daren Butler)