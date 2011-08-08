ISTANBUL Aug 8 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira weakened to 1.7580 against the
dollar at 0526 GMT, weakening from an interbank close of 1.7326
on Friday.
The compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing on May 15,
2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 8.52 percent on Friday, from 8.58
percent a day before.
The main Istanbul share index fell 5.16 percent to
56,265.52 points, underperforming the emerging markets benchmark
index which fell 3.25 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares tumbled on Monday despite efforts by global
policymakers to stem a collapse in investor confidence after S&P
downgraded the U.S. credit rating, but the euro jumped on hopes
the ECB will act to stop Europes's debt crisis from engulfing
Italy and Spain.
Major Asian equity markets fell by 2-4 percent and S&P 500
futures SPc1 shed 2.5 percent, indicating no respite for Wall
Street.
Investors sought shelter in assets traditionally viewed as
safe havens in times of financial turmoil, driving the Swiss
franc to a record against the dollar and pushing gold to a new
high above $1,701 an ounce.
CASH BALANCE
Treasury to release cash balance data for July at 1400 GMT.
JUNE INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The pace of annual output growth is expected to be 8 percent
in June, unchanged from May after posting slight declines each
month since January's rise of 18.9 percent.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts was for
growth of 8 percent with forecasts ranging from 4.5 to 9.8
percent. May's output rose 8 percent, just above a forecast 7.15
percent.
CENTRAL BANK SURVEY
Turkish central bank to announce the results of its
twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists'
expectations.
T-BANK
Turkish lender T-Bank, which is owned by Hariri family and
Arab bank, plans to sell a 23 percent stake to Arap Bank
Switzerland, Sabah reported, citing T-Bank chief executive
Dincer Alpman.
(Writing by Daren Butler)