ISTANBUL Nov 4 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7528 against the
dollar at 0615 GMT, firming from 1.7595 on Thursday.
The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS
bond closed at 9.91 percent on Thursday, down from 9.95 percent
earlier.
The main Turkish share index closed 1.44 percent
higher at 56,522.77 points, outperforming the emerging market
index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose more than 2 percent and the euro steadied
on Friday on hopes Greece will abandon a proposed referendum on
a European Union bailout, but investors remained cautious over a
confidence vote scheduled for later in the Greek parliament.
Greece's abrupt call for a referendum, just days after a deal
was struck to save the debt-stricken country from defaulting,
sparked panic in global financial markets, prompting EU leaders
to talk of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone to preserve
the single currency.
C.BANK INFLATION STATEMENT
The central bank will release its monthly statement on price
developments after the release of October data which showed
monthly consumer price inflation at a nine-year high of 3.27
percent (from around 0700).
GARANTI BANK RESULTS
The lender, partly owned by Spain's BBVA , posted
third quarter net profit of 481.65 million lira ($271 million)
in line with a market forecast of 482 million and down almost 8
percent from a year ago.
YAPI KREDI BANK RESULTS
The bank's third-quarter net profit fell 31 percent, largely
due to losses from derivative financial transactions. The profit
of 406.1 million lira ($228 million) was worse than a market
forecast of 428 million.
RESULTS DUE
Refiner Tupras and lenders Akbank and
Isbank are expected to release third-quarter results.
