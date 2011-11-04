ISTANBUL Nov 4 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7528 against the dollar at 0615 GMT, firming from 1.7595 on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS bond closed at 9.91 percent on Thursday, down from 9.95 percent earlier.

The main Turkish share index closed 1.44 percent higher at 56,522.77 points, outperforming the emerging market index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose more than 2 percent and the euro steadied on Friday on hopes Greece will abandon a proposed referendum on a European Union bailout, but investors remained cautious over a confidence vote scheduled for later in the Greek parliament. Greece's abrupt call for a referendum, just days after a deal was struck to save the debt-stricken country from defaulting, sparked panic in global financial markets, prompting EU leaders to talk of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone to preserve the single currency.

C.BANK INFLATION STATEMENT

The central bank will release its monthly statement on price developments after the release of October data which showed monthly consumer price inflation at a nine-year high of 3.27 percent (from around 0700).

GARANTI BANK RESULTS

The lender, partly owned by Spain's BBVA , posted third quarter net profit of 481.65 million lira ($271 million) in line with a market forecast of 482 million and down almost 8 percent from a year ago.

YAPI KREDI BANK RESULTS

The bank's third-quarter net profit fell 31 percent, largely due to losses from derivative financial transactions. The profit of 406.1 million lira ($228 million) was worse than a market forecast of 428 million.

RESULTS DUE

Refiner Tupras and lenders Akbank and Isbank are expected to release third-quarter results.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)