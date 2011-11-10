ISTANBUL Nov 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7970 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, weakening from 1.7535 on Friday before a public holiday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha or feast of the sacrifice.

The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS bond closed at 9.96 percent on Friday, up from a previous 9.91 percent.

The main Turkish share index closed down 0.61 percent at 56,180.24 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell sharply on Thursday after soaring Italian borrowing costs stoked fears the debt crisis in the euro zone's third biggest economy will overwhelm its financial defences, raising the risk of a break-up of the currency area.

The euro was steady, after suffering its biggest daily drop in 15 months on Wednesday, while industrial commodities such as copper and oil softened on worries of renewed recession.

