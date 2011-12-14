ISTANBUL Dec 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8745 against the dollar at 0626 GMT, compared with 1.8653 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 rose to 10.37 percent on Tuesday from 10.31 percent on Monday.

Turkey's main share index rose 0.2 percent to close at 52,551.52 points on Tuesday and outperformed the MSCI emerging markets index, which fell 0.5 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.

Wall Street stocks fell after the U.S. central bank's final policy meeting of the year, at which the Fed noted modest improvement in the U.S. economy but added that market turbulence in the face of Europe's woes posed a big risk.

EUROBANK EFG TURKEY

Kuwait's Burgan Bank acquired Eurobank EFG 's Turkey unit, Haberturk newspaper reported without citing anyone.

AKSA ENERJI

Turkey's Kazanci Holding, which has interests in energy, tourism and agriculture, applied to register 183.1 million lira ($98 million) worth of nominal shares of its unit Aksa Energy.

