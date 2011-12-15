ISTANBUL Dec 15 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.8840 against the
dollar at 0635 GMT, compared with 1.8830 on Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 rose to 10.39 percent after closing at
10.37 percent on Tuesday.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 2.31
percent at 51,338.97 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was down 1.14 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year
and commodities and the euro nursed stinging losses on Thursday,
after fears that Europe's debt crisis is still worsening
prompted investors to dump riskier assets and huddle in the
safety of the dollar and Treasuries. The gloomy mood was not
improved by a private sector survey indicating China's factory
output shrinking again in December, adding to the headwinds
facing a global economy struggling with sluggish U.S. growth and
the euro zone sliding back into recession.
UNEMPLOYMENT
The statistics institute will release unemployment data for
the August-October period (0800 GMT). In the July-September
period the jobless rate stood at 9.2 percent.
BUDGET DATA
The finance ministry will announce November budget data
(0900 GMT).
TAV HOLDING
Turkish airports developer and operator TAV Havalimanlari
Holding says its management board decided not to bid in a tender
for the Cukurova regional airport.
AKFEN HOLDING
Akfen is planning to establish a 460 megawatt natural gas
power station in Mersin with an investment of $500 million, its
chairman was reported as saying by Dunya newspaper.
FENERBAHCE
The soccer club's listed company Fenerbahce Sportif said in
a statement to the stock exchange it will met on Jan 10 to
discuss giving the management board the authority to issue
within six months a maximum 100 million lira ($53 million)
nominal valued bond.
($1 = 1.8879 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)