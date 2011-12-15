ISTANBUL Dec 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8840 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, compared with 1.8830 on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 rose to 10.39 percent after closing at 10.37 percent on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 2.31 percent at 51,338.97 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 1.14 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year and commodities and the euro nursed stinging losses on Thursday, after fears that Europe's debt crisis is still worsening prompted investors to dump riskier assets and huddle in the safety of the dollar and Treasuries. The gloomy mood was not improved by a private sector survey indicating China's factory output shrinking again in December, adding to the headwinds facing a global economy struggling with sluggish U.S. growth and the euro zone sliding back into recession.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics institute will release unemployment data for the August-October period (0800 GMT). In the July-September period the jobless rate stood at 9.2 percent.

BUDGET DATA

The finance ministry will announce November budget data (0900 GMT).

TAV HOLDING

Turkish airports developer and operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding says its management board decided not to bid in a tender for the Cukurova regional airport.

AKFEN HOLDING

Akfen is planning to establish a 460 megawatt natural gas power station in Mersin with an investment of $500 million, its chairman was reported as saying by Dunya newspaper.

FENERBAHCE

The soccer club's listed company Fenerbahce Sportif said in a statement to the stock exchange it will met on Jan 10 to discuss giving the management board the authority to issue within six months a maximum 100 million lira ($53 million) nominal valued bond.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.8879 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)