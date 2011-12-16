ISTANBUL Dec 16 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.8740 against the
dollar at 0616 GMT, compared with 1.8773 on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 fell to 10.29 percent after closing at
10.39 percent on Wednesday.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.07 percent
at 51,886.47 points, outperformed the MSCI emerging markets
index, which was down 0.46 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose and the euro edged higher on Friday, as
signs of strength in the U.S. economy temporarily broke through
gloom over the European debt crisis that had driven a sell-off
in riskier assets over the past three days.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The statistics institute was scheduled to release consumer
confidence data for November (0800 GMT).
PETROCHEMICALS INVESTMENT
Industry Minister Nihat Ergun said that there will be a $1
billion investment deal between a Turkish and foreign company
next week, state-run news agency Anatolian said.
($1 = 1.8879 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)