ISTANBUL Dec 21 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8770 against the
dollar at 0623 GMT, compared with 1.8838 on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 10.35 percent from 10.46
percent in thin volume on Monday.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 2.73 percent
at 52,126.94 points on Tuesday, outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was up 1.31 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat
U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt tempered
risk-aversion, with investors' focus turning to a European
Central Bank tender as a gauge for euro zone funding strains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 2.5 percent to a one-week high,
recouping all of its losses from Monday, when news of the death
of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional
instability and triggered a broad sell-off in riskier assets.
OYAK, KOC HOLDING
The AES Corp said its joint venture with Turkey's
Koç Holding has agreed to develop a coal project in south east
Turkey along with Oyak, the country's largest pension fund.
ARCELIK
Turkish whitegoods maker is interested in making
partnerships for bidding for the education project Fatih, which
proposes computerized education classes, Hurriyet reported
citing Chief Executive Levent Cakiroglu.
SAAB
Turkish firms are interested in acquiring ailing Swedish
carmaker Saab, Sabah newspaper said citing Stockholm Turkish
Embassy Trade Advisor Murat Ertekin.
ORKA GROUP
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, is in
talks for strategic partnership with Turkey's Orka Group,
Milliyet reported without saying where it got the information.
