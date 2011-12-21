ISTANBUL Dec 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8770 against the dollar at 0623 GMT, compared with 1.8838 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.35 percent from 10.46 percent in thin volume on Monday.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 2.73 percent at 52,126.94 points on Tuesday, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 1.31 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt tempered risk-aversion, with investors' focus turning to a European Central Bank tender as a gauge for euro zone funding strains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 2.5 percent to a one-week high, recouping all of its losses from Monday, when news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability and triggered a broad sell-off in riskier assets.

OYAK, KOC HOLDING

The AES Corp said its joint venture with Turkey's Koç Holding has agreed to develop a coal project in south east Turkey along with Oyak, the country's largest pension fund.

ARCELIK

Turkish whitegoods maker is interested in making partnerships for bidding for the education project Fatih, which proposes computerized education classes, Hurriyet reported citing Chief Executive Levent Cakiroglu.

SAAB

Turkish firms are interested in acquiring ailing Swedish carmaker Saab, Sabah newspaper said citing Stockholm Turkish Embassy Trade Advisor Murat Ertekin.

ORKA GROUP

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, is in talks for strategic partnership with Turkey's Orka Group, Milliyet reported without saying where it got the information.

