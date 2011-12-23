ISTANBUL Dec 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8850 against the dollar at 0628 GMT, compared with 1.8890 on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.46 percent, from 10.39 percent a day before. Volumes on the bond markets remained excessively low as year-end approaches.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.3 percent at 51,591.56 points on Thursday, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.32 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally in riskier assets.

Wall Street stocks had risen for a third straight day on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 index virtually flat for the year, after data showed new claims for unemployment benefit dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

Turkish Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals in November.

ISBANK

Major Turkish lender Isbank said it may set up or acquire a bank in Kosovo. {ID:nL6E7NN01S]

AFYON CIMENTO

The cement maker said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that bids are collected for the sale of owner Ciments Francais's stake in Afyon Cimento.

