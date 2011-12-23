ISTANBUL Dec 23 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.8850 against the
dollar at 0628 GMT, compared with 1.8890 on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 10.46 percent, from 10.39
percent a day before. Volumes on the bond markets remained
excessively low as year-end approaches.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.3 percent
at 51,591.56 points on Thursday, underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index, which was up 0.32 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening
economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally
in riskier assets.
Wall Street stocks had risen for a third straight day on
Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 index virtually flat for
the year, after data showed new claims for unemployment benefit
dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years.
FOREIGN ARRIVALS
Turkish Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor
arrivals in November.
ISBANK
Major Turkish lender Isbank said it may set up or acquire a
bank in Kosovo. {ID:nL6E7NN01S]
AFYON CIMENTO
The cement maker said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange that bids are collected for the sale of owner Ciments
Francais's stake in Afyon Cimento.
($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)