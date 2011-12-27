ISTANBUL Dec 27 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.8870 against the
dollar at 0610 GMT, compared with 1.8910 on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 10.51 percent on Monday, from
10.43 percent on Friday. Volumes on the bond markets remained
excessively low as year-end approaches.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.09 percent
at 52,517.25 points on Monday, outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was down 0.01 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors squared positions
in thin volume before U.S. markets reopen after a long weekend
and investors await fresh data that could offer clues about
prospects for the world's largest economy.
European and some Asian markets, including Hong Kong and
Australia, were closed on Tuesday.
CENTRAL BANK
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci to announce 2012
monetary and exchange rate policy. (1000)
LEASING TAX
Turkey reduced an 18 percent tax on leasing of machinery and
other capital goods to one percent, the Official Gazette said.
($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)