The lira stood at 1.9181 against the dollar at 0625 GMT, compared with 1.9155 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 jumped above 11 percent on Wednesday and ended at 10.80 in Thursday-dated trade.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 1.92 percent at 51,553 points on Wednesday, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 1.16 percent.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday, taking cues from weak U.S. and European shares, as players cut positions heading into the year end with an Italian debt auction later in the day keeping markets nervous. The euro extended losses against the dollar to near a one-year low, and a 10-year low against the yen, while the sell-off in stocks and the firm U.S. currency helped crude oil snap a six-session rally and kept gold prices near a three-month low.

The Turkish Central Bank unveiled more steps to support the lira on Wednesday, saying it will sell more foreign currency directly to the market and provide lira liquidity at higher interest than usual when necessary - but the lira hit a record low soon after the news.

Turkey on Wednesday warned France it would take further action against Paris should the French senate pass a bill making it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killings of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey constituted genocide. In a statement, the National Security Council, the top state body for security matters, said it hoped "common sense" would prevail in France and that Paris would give up on its "mistake".

