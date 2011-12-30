ISTANBUL Dec 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.9130 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.9185 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.98 percent in thin volumes after rising to as much as 11.48 percent in early trade and compared with a previous close of 11.07 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.97 percent at 52,053.62 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks nudged higher and the euro clung to overnight gains on Friday, the last trading day of 2011, as positive data from the United States helped allay concerns on the global economy, while year-end short covering lifted crude prices. Still, the region's stocks have collectively lost about a fifth of their value this year, as natural calamities and financial turmoil took a toll on the risk appetite of investors, driving them to safer assets such as the U.S. dollar and gold.

KOC HOLDING

Management board chairman Mustafa Koc said the group's combined investment budget in 2012 will be 6.5 billion lira ($3.4 billion) and the biggest share of this will be for refiner Tupras, Milliyet newspaper reported.

ISBANK

Major lender Isbank said it applied to the Capital Markets Board and Istanbul Stock Exchange for the domestic issue of up to 6.1 billion lira ($3.2 billion) in lira-denominated bills and bonds.

The bank also said its board gave the authorisation for the expansion of its activities in Egypt where it currently has a representative office.

PRESIDENTIAL VETO

President Abdullah Gul vetoed a law entailing a large increase in deputies' pensions on the grounds that the move troubled the public conscience.

KIRKUK-CEYHAN PIPELINE

Iraq's oil exports to Turkey through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline were halted on Thursday due to low volumes in storage in Iraq, two North Oil Company sources said.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.9175 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)