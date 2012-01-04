ISTANBUL Jan 4 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8755 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8765 on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 11.53 percent on Tuesday, up
from a previous close of 11.48 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 2.96 percent
higher at 52,859.07 points on Tuesday, outperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index, which was up 2.52 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investor risk appetite
returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic data improved
the global growth outlook, but the euro's gains were short-lived
due to deep-set worries over the European debt crisis. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.9 percent to its highest in
nearly a month, before trimming some gains to stand up 0.6
percent.
DAVUTOGLU TO IRAN
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will visit Tehran on
Wednesday for talks with his Iranian counterpart on Iran's
nuclear programme and developments in neighbouring Iraq and
Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late on Tuesday.
C. BANK ON INFLATION
The central bank will release its regular monthly statement
on price developments after the announcement of December
inflation data on Tuesday.
ZORLU HOLDING
The group's chairman said it planned investments worth $1
billion this year, pointing to energy projects in Turkey,
Pakistan and Russia, the mining sector and research &
development investments in its consumer electronics unit Vestel
.
MOTORWAY, BRIDGE TENDERS
Turkey has extended the deadline for bids in tenders for the
privatisation of motorways and bridges to May 17 from a previous
Feb. 16, the Privatisation Administration announced in the state
Official Gazette. The deadline for pre-qualification was pushed
back to April 5 from a previous Jan. 19.
POWER PRIVATISATIONS
The Privatisation Administration has opened a technical
consultant tender for the privatisation of power production
installations, according to an advertisement in newspapers. It
said the deadline for pre-qualification was Feb. 2.
