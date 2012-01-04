ISTANBUL Jan 4 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8755 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8765 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.53 percent on Tuesday, up from a previous close of 11.48 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 2.96 percent higher at 52,859.07 points on Tuesday, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 2.52 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investor risk appetite returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic data improved the global growth outlook, but the euro's gains were short-lived due to deep-set worries over the European debt crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.9 percent to its highest in nearly a month, before trimming some gains to stand up 0.6 percent.

DAVUTOGLU TO IRAN

Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will visit Tehran on Wednesday for talks with his Iranian counterpart on Iran's nuclear programme and developments in neighbouring Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late on Tuesday.

C. BANK ON INFLATION

The central bank will release its regular monthly statement on price developments after the announcement of December inflation data on Tuesday.

ZORLU HOLDING

The group's chairman said it planned investments worth $1 billion this year, pointing to energy projects in Turkey, Pakistan and Russia, the mining sector and research & development investments in its consumer electronics unit Vestel .

MOTORWAY, BRIDGE TENDERS

Turkey has extended the deadline for bids in tenders for the privatisation of motorways and bridges to May 17 from a previous Feb. 16, the Privatisation Administration announced in the state Official Gazette. The deadline for pre-qualification was pushed back to April 5 from a previous Jan. 19.

POWER PRIVATISATIONS

The Privatisation Administration has opened a technical consultant tender for the privatisation of power production installations, according to an advertisement in newspapers. It said the deadline for pre-qualification was Feb. 2.

