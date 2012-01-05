ISTANBUL Jan 5 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.8820 against the
dollar at 0609 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8832 on
Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 11.43 percent on Wednesday,
down from a previous close of 11.53 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed down 2.51
percent at 51,532.56 points on Wednesday, underperforming the
MSCI emerging markets index, which fell 0.36 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as concerns
about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge
public debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French
bond auction later in the day.
European shares fell on Wednesday after Italy's UniCredit
SpA launched a 7.5 billion euro ($9.68 billion) rights
issue at a huge discount, reflecting the difficulty some
European lenders are facing to raise capital to repair their
weakened balance sheet.
DAVUTOGLU IN IRAN
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu met his Iranian counterpart
late on Wednesday for talks on developments in neighbouring Iraq
and Syria, state-run Anatolian news agency said.
Davutoglu will meet the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National
Security Council and Iran's nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili for
talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Thursday and will hold a
news conference after the meeting, Anatolian said.
ISBANK
Turkish lender Isbank said on Wednesday it applied to market
regulator to issue banking bonds worth 1 billion lira ($532.34
million) with a maturity of 175 days.
($1 = 1.8785 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)