ISTANBUL Jan 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8820 against the dollar at 0609 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8832 on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.43 percent on Wednesday, down from a previous close of 11.53 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed down 2.51 percent at 51,532.56 points on Wednesday, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which fell 0.36 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as concerns about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond auction later in the day.

European shares fell on Wednesday after Italy's UniCredit SpA launched a 7.5 billion euro ($9.68 billion) rights issue at a huge discount, reflecting the difficulty some European lenders are facing to raise capital to repair their weakened balance sheet.

DAVUTOGLU IN IRAN

Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu met his Iranian counterpart late on Wednesday for talks on developments in neighbouring Iraq and Syria, state-run Anatolian news agency said.

Davutoglu will meet the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and Iran's nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili for talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Thursday and will hold a news conference after the meeting, Anatolian said.

ISBANK

Turkish lender Isbank said on Wednesday it applied to market regulator to issue banking bonds worth 1 billion lira ($532.34 million) with a maturity of 175 days.

($1 = 1.8785 Turkish liras)