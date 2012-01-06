ISTANBUL Jan 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8844 against the dollar at 0655 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8825 on Thursday.

Istanbul's main stock index closed down 0.64 percent at 51,204.58 points, slightly outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was down 0.67 percent.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.59 percent, up from a previous close at 11.43 percent, in extremely thin trading.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and the euro hit a fresh 16-month low against the dollar on Friday on worries that the euro zone debt crisis is crippling European banks, with players hoping U.S. jobs data later in the day will improve sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent and was set to end the first week of 2012 only marginally higher, after shedding 18 percent last year.

FORMER MILITARY CHIEF IN JAIL

A Turkish court ordered a former armed forces chief to be remanded in custody overnight pending trial charged with bidding to overthrow the government, an unprecedented move likely to exacerbate long-running tensions with the military.

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

Governor Erdem Basci was scheduled to speak at a conference in Bursa in northwest Turkey (0800).

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank was scheduled to announce the results of its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations (1230).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)