ISTANBUL Jan 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8800 against the dollar at 0628 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8785 on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.49 percent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's close.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 2 percent down at 50,182.53 points on Friday, largely underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which fell 0.58 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro sank against the dollar and the yen on Monday and Asian stocks fell as renewed worries about the fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in the U.S. economy.

The rising dollar dragged on commodity prices, with oil, copper and gold all falling, while mixed signals on the global economy kept Asian credit markets subdued.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial output data for November (0800 GMT). According to a Reuters poll, production was expected to increase 9.6 percent year-on-year.

CASH BALANCE

The treasury will release data on the December cash balance (1500 GMT).

BABACAN

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who oversees economic policy, said there were no capital outflows from Turkey during the central bank's intervention in the currency market since August, state-run Anatolian new agency reported.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.8785 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)