ISTANBUL Jan 9 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8800 against the
dollar at 0628 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8785 on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 11.49 percent on Friday,
unchanged from Thursday's close.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 2 percent down
at 50,182.53 points on Friday, largely underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index, which fell 0.58 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro sank against the dollar and the yen on Monday and
Asian stocks fell as renewed worries about the fallout from the
European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in
the U.S. economy.
The rising dollar dragged on commodity prices, with oil,
copper and gold all falling, while mixed signals on the global
economy kept Asian credit markets subdued.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial
output data for November (0800 GMT). According to a Reuters
poll, production was expected to increase 9.6 percent
year-on-year.
CASH BALANCE
The treasury will release data on the December cash balance
(1500 GMT).
BABACAN
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who oversees economic
policy, said there were no capital outflows from Turkey during
the central bank's intervention in the currency market since
August, state-run Anatolian new agency reported.
($1 = 1.8785 Turkish liras)
