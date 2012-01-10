ISTANBUL Jan 10 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.8657 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8725 on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 fell to 11.42 percent on Monday from
11.49 percent on Friday.
The main Istanbul share index dropped 0.69 percent
to 49,836.98 points, led lower by a 1.9 percent fall in banks
and underperforming a firmer MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday, but concerns over
funding of euro zone sovereigns ahead of key auctions this week
and of the debt crisis spilling into the wider financial system
kept investors cautious about taking riskier positions. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.4 percent following a modest gain in
global stocks as the materials sector
outperformed after Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminium
producer, gave a positive outlook for world demand.
NORTH MARMARA HIGHWAY TENDER
Turkey will hold a tender on Tuesday for a $5 billion
highway project, which includes a bridge across the Istanbul
Strait linking Europe and Asia. Eighteen companies acquired
formal tender specifications to submit offers for the North
Marmara Highway project, including Japanese, Russian, Spanish,
Austrian and Italian firms, as well as Turkish companies.
TURK TELEKOM
Turk Telekom is looking to tap the international loan market
for a $600 million, dual-currency refinancing syndicated loan,
as Turkey's financial stability comes under increasingly
critical scrutiny, bankers told RLPC.
AUTOMOTIVE MARKET
The automotive market is expected to contract around 10
percent this year due to an economic slowdown after passenger
car and light commercial vehicle sales expanded 13.6 percent
last year to 864,439 units, said Mustafa Bayraktar, chairman of
the Automotive Distributors' Association.
CASH BALANCE
Turkey's cash deficit was 6.78 billion lira ($3.61 billion)
in December, Treasury data showed on Monday after markets
closed, amounting to a deficit of 15.21 billion lira in the year
as a whole.
(Writing by Daren Butler)