ISTANBUL Jan 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8685 against the dollar at 0626 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8662 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 fell to 11.37 percent on Tuesday from 11.42 percent on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.9 percent to 50,781.84 points, underperforming a firmer MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism about the world's top two economies, but the euro struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of key auctions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent, retreating on profit taking after earlier hitting its highest since Dec. 9.

Japan's Nikkei average took comfort from a rise in U.S. stocks to five-month highs on Tuesday on hopes for better U.S. corporate earnings, but worries about the euro zone capped the increase at 0.2 percent.

NOVEMBER CURRENT ACCOUNT

Turkish central bank will announce November current account data. Turkey's current account deficit is seen at $5.3 billion in November, according to a Reuters poll of 17 economists.(0800 GMT)

FORD OTOSAN

FORD Chairman Bill Ford said Ford may consider making passenger cars in Turkey, Turkish newspapers reported.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)