ISTANBUL Jan 11 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8685 against the
dollar at 0626 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8662 on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 fell to 11.37 percent on Tuesday from
11.42 percent on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index rose 1.9 percent to
50,781.84 points, underperforming a firmer MSCI emerging markets
index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed by
optimism about the world's top two economies, but the euro
struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of
key auctions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.1 percent, retreating on profit
taking after earlier hitting its highest since Dec. 9.
Japan's Nikkei average took comfort from a rise in
U.S. stocks to five-month highs on Tuesday on hopes for better
U.S. corporate earnings, but worries about the euro zone capped
the increase at 0.2 percent.
NOVEMBER CURRENT ACCOUNT
Turkish central bank will announce November current account
data. Turkey's current account deficit is seen at $5.3 billion
in November, according to a Reuters poll of 17 economists.(0800
GMT)
FORD OTOSAN
FORD Chairman Bill Ford said Ford may consider making
passenger cars in Turkey, Turkish newspapers reported.
