ISTANBUL Jan 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8620 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, unchanged from its level on Friday afternoon.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 rose to 11.05 percent on Friday from a previous 10.99 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.14 percent down at 51,561.68 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday on fears that mass sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's would further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and drag down global growth, threatening to derail progress in resolving the debt crisis. Worries that European financial troubles would hurt the global economy and sap appetite for commodities weighed on industrial metals such as copper, while a shift to perceived safe haven assets boosted Japanese government bonds.

NORTH MARMARA HIGHWAY PROJECT

Turkey will carry out an estimated $5 billion road project that includes building a third bridge over the Bosphorus Strait between Europe and Asia with its own resources after cancelling a tender due to the lack of bids, its transport minister said.

FIAT'S TURKISH CAR PLANS

Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Italian car maker Fiat, said the company was planning production of a Turkish-made car at Bursa in northwest Turkey, Turkish newspapers reported on Monday.

IS BANKASI

The bank has registered with the Capital Markets Board (SPK) the issue of a bond or note issue with a nominal value of 6.1 billion Turkish lira ($3.3 billion), the SPK bulletin said.

ING BANK

The lender has applied to the SPK for a borrowing instrument issue of 1 billion Turkish lira ($537.4 million), the SPK bulletin said.

SHISEIDO

The Japanese cosmetics company has bought 51 percent of Vepa's cosmetic unit Vesco, Sabah newspaper reported

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.8609 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)