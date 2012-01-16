ISTANBUL Jan 16 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8620 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, unchanged from its level on Friday
afternoon.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 rose to 11.05 percent on Friday from a
previous 10.99 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.14 percent
down at 51,561.68 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday on fears that mass sovereign
debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's would further aggravate
euro zone funding difficulties and drag down global growth,
threatening to derail progress in resolving the debt crisis.
Worries that European financial troubles would hurt the global
economy and sap appetite for commodities weighed on industrial
metals such as copper, while a shift to perceived safe haven
assets boosted Japanese government bonds.
NORTH MARMARA HIGHWAY PROJECT
Turkey will carry out an estimated $5 billion road project
that includes building a third bridge over the Bosphorus Strait
between Europe and Asia with its own resources after cancelling
a tender due to the lack of bids, its transport minister said.
FIAT'S TURKISH CAR PLANS
Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Italian car maker
Fiat, said the company was planning production of a
Turkish-made car at Bursa in northwest Turkey, Turkish
newspapers reported on Monday.
IS BANKASI
The bank has registered with the Capital Markets Board (SPK)
the issue of a bond or note issue with a nominal value of 6.1
billion Turkish lira ($3.3 billion), the SPK bulletin said.
ING BANK
The lender has applied to the SPK for a borrowing instrument
issue of 1 billion Turkish lira ($537.4 million), the SPK
bulletin said.
SHISEIDO
The Japanese cosmetics company has bought 51 percent of
Vepa's cosmetic unit Vesco, Sabah newspaper reported
($1 = 1.8609 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)