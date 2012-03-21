ISTANBUL, March 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8215 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, little changed from 1.8190 late on Tuesday.

Dragged down by the lira's decline on Tuesday, Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.56 percent, up from a previous close of 9.41 percent, but below Tuesday's one-month high of 9.67 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.6 percent lower at 61,164 points, outperforming a 1.2 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased on Wednesday, as concerns about China's slowing economy dampened the optimism generated by a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy that has been pushing equity markets higher since late last year. But financial spreadbetters predicted major European markets would open up to 0.7 percent higher, rebounding from the previous session's falls. U.S. stock futures edged up 0.2 percent after Wall Street also lost ground on Tuesday.

IRAN SANCTIONS

Turkey, along with China, India and South Korea, are not included on a United States list of Japan and 10 EU countries exempted from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian crude oil. Their absence from the list left those countries exposed to the possibility of such steps.

PETKIM SALE

The state Privatisation Administration (OIB) says bids were placed for a 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals company Petkim by Azeri state-run energy company Socar and by Naksan Plastik ve Enerji Sanayi. Socar already has a 51 percent stake in Petkim. Tuesday was the deadline for bids.

BOTAS GENERAL MANAGER

The Official Gazette said Fazil Senel had been removed from his post as general manager of state energy company Botas.

GE CAPITAL, MUBADALA

GE Capital and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala are in negotiations on entering the Turkish financial market through the purchase of a factoring company, Vatan newspaper reported.

AKBANK

Akbank said it had secured a one-year syndicated loan worth $1.2 billion in two tranches of $146 million and 795 million euros with 42 banks from 19 countries. The loan was for the purpose of foreign trade financing and at a rate of LIBOR/EURIBOR +1.45 percent.

AKKUYU NUCLEAR PLANT

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday that work will be completed without delay on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. In 2010 Turkey awarded Russia's Atomstroyexport a contract to build its first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu on the country's Mediterranean coast. The first unit is seen completed by 2019.

