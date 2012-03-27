(Corrects time of central bank announcement)

ISTANBUL, March 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7830 against the dollar at 0518 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7893 on Monday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.54 percent on Monday, compared with 9.67 on Friday.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.86 percent up at 62,561 points, largely outperforming a 0.15 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday and the dollar struggled after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement.

Wall Street stocks had risen more than 1 percent on Bernanke's comments, which supported views that easy monetary policy would remain in place for some time and fanned expectations for more asset purchases by the U.S. central bank.

INTEREST RATES

The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting (1100 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, the one-week repo policy rate was expected to be kept at a record low of 5.75 percent.

BASBUG TRIAL

Turkey's former armed forces chief was expected to defend himself against terrorism charges on Tuesday.

ULKER BISKUVI

Ulker said net profit in 2011 rose to 657 million lira ($367.82 million) from 184.85 million lira a year ago.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7862 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)