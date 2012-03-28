ISTANBUL, March 28 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7880 against the
dollar at 0528 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7871 late on
Tuesday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield closed
at 9.48 percent on Tuesday, down from a previous close of 9.54
percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.11 percent
down at 62,490 points, underperforming a 1.11 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday, after rallying the
previous session on hopes for further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve, as investors waited for more clues on the state of the
U.S. economy. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, after rising
more than 1 percent to a one-week high on Tuesday. At current
levels, the index is set for a quarterly gain of nearly 13
percent, the best showing since the third quarter of 2010.
ERDOGAN IN IRAN
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan was visiting Iran for
talks expected to focus on Iran's controversial nuclear
programme and developments in Syria. Erdogan is expected to hold
a news conference at 1100 GMT.
CITIBANK ON TURKEY
After Citigroup said on Friday it planned to reduce
its 20 percent stake in Akbank to below 10 percent,
Hurriyet newspaper reports Citibank spokesperson Shannon Bell as
saying that Turkey is a key market and that it does not plan to
exit Turkey.
WORLD BANK LENDING STRATEGY
The World Bank on Tuesday launched a new lending strategy
for Turkey, providing up to US$4.45 billion over the next four
years. The plan for 2012-2015 also provides for about $US2
billion for financing of private sector investments by the
International Finance Corporation, the World Bank said in a
statement.
EUROBANK TEKFEN
Haberturk newspaper says the Tekfen Group has
sold its 30 percent stake in Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of
Greek lender EFG Eurobank and Tekfen to Kuwait's
Burgan Bank.
ROAD AND BRIDGE PREQUALIFICATION
Pre-qualification for the privatisation of motorways and
bridges has been extended until 1300 GMT on April 24 from a
previous April 5, the Privatisation Administration (OIB) said in
an announcement in the Official Gazette. The last date for
bidding remained May 17, it said.
THIRD BOSPHORUS BRIDGE TENDER
The deadline for bids in the tender to build the third
bridge across the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul and the
connecting North Marmara motorway has been delayed until 0700
GMT on April 20 from a previous April 5, the Transport Ministry
said in an announcement in the Official Gazette.
ERDEMIR
ArcelorMittal said on Tuesday it would sell 134.3
million shares and the same number of warrants in Turkey's
biggest steelmaker Erdemir as it shifts away from non-core
activities and focuses on cutting debt.
ArcelorMittal said the sale to institutional investors,
managed by Goldman Sachs International, should result in its
share in Erdemir dropping to 18.7 percent from 25 percent, or to
12.5 percent if all the warrants are exercised.
PETKIM
The final negotiations on the sale of a 10.32 percent public
stake in petrochemicals company Petkim will be held
on Friday afternoon at 1430 GMT, Turkey's Privatisation Board
said in a written statement on Tuesday.
