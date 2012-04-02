ISTANBUL, April 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7815 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7827 late on Friday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.31 percent on Friday, down from a previous close at 9.50 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.43 percent higher at 62,423 points, outperforming a 0.86 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares kicked off the second quarter with a modest gain on Monday, as surprisingly firm China manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy, but caution capped prices before U.S. and European factory data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.7 percent but last stood up 0.1 percent. It climbed nearly 12 percent in the January period for its best showing since the third quarter of 2010 and best first quarter in 21 years.

GDP

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release fourth quarter and 2011 gross domestic product data (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have grown 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter, with 2011 growth seen at 8.5 percent.

ENERGY PRICES

Electricity prices were hiked an average 8.l percent from April 1, the Energy Market Regulatory Board said. Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said separately natural gas prices were raised an average 18.72 percent from the same date, citing forex rates and oil price rises.

SYRIA MEETING IN ISTANBUL

Western and Arab nations warned President Bashar al-Assad at a meeting in Istanbul on Sunday not to delay adopting a plan to end a year of bloodshed in Syria and called on peace envoy Kofi Annan to set a timetable for action if the violence continues.

EXPORT DATA

Turkey's exports rose 8.12 percent year-on-year in March to $12.608 billion, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) said on Sunday.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 0.59 percent month-on-month in March, while wholesale prices rose 0.67 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Sunday.

C.BANK MINUTES

The Turkish Central Bank will release the minutes of its March monetary policy committee meeting.

HURRIYET RESULTS

Newspaper publisher Hurriyet Gazetecilik said it had a net loss of 235.7 million lira ($132 million) last year, widening from a loss of 40.1 million lira in 2010. Sales rose 9.38 percent last year to 868.74 million lira.

PETKIM

A state Azeri energy firm Socar venture Socar Turkey Enerji and Socar International gave the highest bid of $168.5 million in the tender of a 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals company Petkim on Friday, the Privatisation Administration (OIB) said. Socar is already the majority stake holder in Petkim.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7819 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)