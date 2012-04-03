ISTANBUL, April 3 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7784 against the
dollar at 0533 GMT, firming from 1.7840 late on Monday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield closed
at 9.38 percent in thin trade on Monday, up from a previous
close at 9.31 percent on higher inflation expectations after
energy price hikes.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.88 percent
higher at 62,969 points, outperforming a 0.55 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday on the back of strong gains in
global equities overnight, after solid manufacturing data from
the United States, and as leading Asian exporters offset signs
of mild recession in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 percent
while a firmer yen hurt Japan's Nikkei average, which
fell 0.5 percent and moved further away from a one-year high hit
last week.
INFLATION DATA
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data
for March. The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for
month-on-month inflation to be 0.59 percent for consumer prices
and 0.74 percent for producer prices.
PARLIAMENTARY GROUP PARTY MEETINGS
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will address his ruling AK
Party in parliament (0815) and opposition parties will hold
their group meetings too.
ECONOMY MINISTER
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan to attend a conference on
expectations for 2012 and beyond (0700 GMT).
(Writing by Daren Butler)