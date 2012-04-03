ISTANBUL, April 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7784 against the dollar at 0533 GMT, firming from 1.7840 late on Monday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.38 percent in thin trade on Monday, up from a previous close at 9.31 percent on higher inflation expectations after energy price hikes.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.88 percent higher at 62,969 points, outperforming a 0.55 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday on the back of strong gains in global equities overnight, after solid manufacturing data from the United States, and as leading Asian exporters offset signs of mild recession in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 percent while a firmer yen hurt Japan's Nikkei average, which fell 0.5 percent and moved further away from a one-year high hit last week.

INFLATION DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for March. The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for month-on-month inflation to be 0.59 percent for consumer prices and 0.74 percent for producer prices.

PARLIAMENTARY GROUP PARTY MEETINGS

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will address his ruling AK Party in parliament (0815) and opposition parties will hold their group meetings too.

ECONOMY MINISTER

Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan to attend a conference on expectations for 2012 and beyond (0700 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)