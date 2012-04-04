ISTANBUL, April 4 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7870 against the
dollar at 0540 GMT, weakening from 1.7778 late on Tuesday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield closed
at 9.34 percent on Tuesday, down from a previous close of 9.38
percent.
Istanbul's main stock index rose 0.5 percent to
63,284, its highest since July but underperforming a 0.8 percent
rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday after the minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was less
inclined to take further stimulus measures, leaving investors
looking for more clues to the global growth outlook.
Fed policymakers remained focused on a still elevated jobless
rate while noting signs of slightly stronger growth, but the
minutes suggested the appetite for further quantitative easing,
so-called QE3, has waned significantly in light of an improving
U.S. economy.
HALKBANK
Turkey's state-run lender said it will hire 1,000 personnel.
TAV
TAV Holding said passenger numbers rose 36 percent in March
to 5.04 million.
(Writing by Daren Butler)