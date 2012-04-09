ISTANBUL, April 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7940 against the dollar at 0434 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7938 late on Friday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed unchanged at 9.32 percent on Friday.

Istanbul's main stock index closed down 1.81 percent at 60,939 points on Friday, lagging a 0.24 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy, prompting investors to curb risk exposure ahead of more U.S. data and earnings as well as figures from China this week.

Friday's data showed U.S. payrolls grew by 120,000 in March, far below the expected gain of 203,000 jobs for the smallest rise since October, keeping the door open for the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary support to the fragile economy.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial output data for February (0700 GMT).

CASH BALANCE

The treasury will release data on cash balance for March (1430 GMT).

DOGAN YAYIN HOLDING

Dogan Yayin Holding posted a loss of 1.2 billion lira ($669.19 million) in 2011, according to a statement filed to the Istanbul Stock Exchange over the weekend.

($1 = 1.7932 Turkish liras) (Writing by Jonathon Burch)