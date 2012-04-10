ISTANBUL, April 10 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7950 against the
dollar at 0434 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7985 late on Monday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.35 percent, slightly higher than the previous close
at 9.32 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index edged down 0.2 percent
to 60.813 points, outperforming a 1.1 percent decline in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled on Tuesday as investors remained
cautious after Chinese trade data showed the world's second
largest economy may be able to achieve a soft landing but global
growth concerns lingered given the sharp slowdown in U.S. job
creation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.3 percent, dragged lower by declines in
Australian shares which were hit by renewed worries
about a stalling economic recovery and by Chinese shares.
AKBANK
Turkish lender said it mandated Goldman Sachs for
shareholder Citigroup's plan to reduce its stake from 20 percent
to 10 percent in the bank.
YAYLADAGI
International mediator Kofi Annan will visit refugee camps
for Syrian refugees in Turkey en route for talks with senior
officials in Iran.
