ISTANBUL, April 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7950 against the dollar at 0434 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7985 late on Monday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.35 percent, slightly higher than the previous close at 9.32 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index edged down 0.2 percent to 60.813 points, outperforming a 1.1 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struggled on Tuesday as investors remained cautious after Chinese trade data showed the world's second largest economy may be able to achieve a soft landing but global growth concerns lingered given the sharp slowdown in U.S. job creation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent, dragged lower by declines in Australian shares which were hit by renewed worries about a stalling economic recovery and by Chinese shares.

AKBANK

Turkish lender said it mandated Goldman Sachs for shareholder Citigroup's plan to reduce its stake from 20 percent to 10 percent in the bank.

YAYLADAGI

International mediator Kofi Annan will visit refugee camps for Syrian refugees in Turkey en route for talks with senior officials in Iran.

