ISTANBUL, April 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8120 against the dollar at 0522 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.8130 late on Tuesday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.48 percent, up from a previous close of 9.35 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.36 percent down at 59,987.73 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was down 0.71 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as investors reduced their risk positions due to uncertainty over global growth prospects and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in struggling euro zone economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 percent to a 10-week low while Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.5 percent to its lowest level in nearly two months.

European shares hit a 10-week low on Tuesday.

FEBRUARY CURRENT ACCOUNT

Turkish central bank will announce February current account data. Turkey's current account deficit is seen at $4.5 billion in February, according to a Reuters poll of 12 economists. (0700)

(Writing by Jonathon Burch)