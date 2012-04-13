ISTANBUL, April 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7935 against the
dollar in early trade, compared with 1.7956 late on Thursday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield firmed
to 9.35 percent on Thursday from 9.44 percent. The main stock
index rose 0.3 percent to 60,890 points, lagging a 0.73
percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell after China's first-quarter growth was
slower than expected, clouding the outlook for demand, but a
better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale
helped investors retain some risk appetite.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.9 percent, easing from a rise of
1.3 percent prior to the Chinese data.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3175, after hitting
a one-week high on Thursday. The dollar inched up 0.2 percent
against the yen at 81.05 yen. Oil reversed the previous
day's gains made on China speculation and a weaker dollar
triggering buying of riskier assets.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The flag carrier late on Thursday posted 2011 net profit of
18.5 million lira, compared with 286.44 million lira in 2010,
despite a 40 percent rise in sales to 11.8 billion lira.
DENIZBANK
The Istanbul lender sold 38.9 million lira of non-performing
loans to Girisim Varlik for 6.2 million lira, it said in a
filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7932 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Cowell)