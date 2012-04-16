ISTANBUL, April 16 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8014 against the
dollar at 0608 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7915 late on
Friday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.40 percent on Friday, up from a previous close of
9.35 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.50 percent
down at 60.582 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets
index which was up 0.1 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Monday as a surge in
Spanish government bond yields renewed concerns about the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor appetite
for riskier assets.
A firmer dollar on the back of European deficit woes, and
worries about slowing demand from China, also weighed on a broad
range of commodities from precious metals and copper to oil.
JANUARY UNEMPLOYMENT
Turkish Statistics Institute will announce three month
average jobless rate, for the Dec-Jan-Feb period. The
unemployment rate had risen to 9.8 percent in the prior period.
MARCH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
Turkish Statistics Institute will announce consumer
confidence data for March. The index had increased to 93.2
points in February.
MARCH GOVERNMENT BUDGET BALANCE
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will announce the budget
numbers in a presser. February budget deficit was 2.6 billion
lira.
ZIRAAT BANK
Turkey's state owned lender Ziraat Bank applied to Capital
Markets Board to issue two bonds with a total value of 500
million lira.
ECZACIBASI ILAC
Turkish pharmaceutical company Eczacibasi Ilac posted a 47
percent surge in 2011 net profit to 88.5 million lira, a company
statement said late on Friday.
