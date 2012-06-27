ISTANBUL, June 27 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8110 against the
dollar at 0528 GMT, firming from 1.8135 late on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 8.78 percent on Tuesday, down from a
previous close at 8.92 percent.
Istanbul's main share index rose 1.1 percent to
60,126 points, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was capped as
investors concluded a European summit this week will fail to
take concrete action to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, with
Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.
The dollar retreated from earlier highs against a basket of
major currencies while commodities were mixed, reflecting
reluctance by investors to place bets in either direction before
the June 28-29 summit in Brussels.
TURKEY AND SYRIA
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said Syria must beware the
wrath of Turkey after Syrian forces shot down a Turkish warplane
on Friday at the Mediterranean coast. He ordered his armed
forces to react to any threat from Syria near the border.
TURKCELL
A shareholder meeting at mobile phone company Turkcell may
not take place this week as scheduled because two major
shareholders, Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group,
and Turkish group Cukurova, have failed to settle a dispute over
the board's composition and other issues.
Cukurova said in an emailed statement that most of the
candidates proposed by Altimo and TeliaSonera for the
independent board member position failed to meet the criteria
required by the Capital Markets Board, the state regulator.
TANAP PIPELINE
Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an inter-governmental agreement
on Tuesday on the $7 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas
pipeline project (TANAP), planned to carry Azeri natural gas
across Turkey to Europe.
BESIKTAS
Sports club Besiktas said in a statement to the Istanbul
Stock Exchange said it had decided to restructure the football
club's debts after it was excluded from UEFA competitions for
one year.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)