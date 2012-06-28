ISTANBUL, June 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8110 against the dollar at 0526 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8120 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 8.65 percent, down from a previous close at 8.78 percent.

Lead by banking shares, Istanbul's main share index closed 1.76 percent up at 61,184 points, largely outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Turkish banking shares jumped 2.62 percent following comments by the banking watchdog BDDK on implementation of the Basel II banking regulations.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic data, but prices were capped with investors tense ahead of a European Union summit deeply divided on how to tackle the protracted euro zone debt crisis and stop it spreading further.

On Wednesday, European shares rebounded from a steep sell-off and Wall Street stocks logged their largest gain in week after data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May, a gauge of planned business spending increased and pending home sales rose in May.

MPC MINUTES

The minutes of the central bank's monetary policy committee are scheduled to be released.

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

President Abdullah Gul will chair a bi-monthly meeting of the National Security Council and the tensions with Syria after Syrian forces shot down a Turkish jet are expected to top the agenda (1030 GMT).

HALKBANK

The lender has secured a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $207.5 million and 558 million euros which will be used for foreign trade financing and will have a cost of Libor +1.45 and Euribor +1.45.

FORD OTOSAN

The carmaker said it had signed an 8-year, 100 million euro ($125 million) loan accord with the European Investment Bank and will use the funds for investment in a new Transit van project.

($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)