ISTANBUL, July 3 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8017 against the
dollar at 0618 GMT, firming from 1.8073 late on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 8.44 percent on Monday, down from
8.51 percent before the data and compared with a previous close
at 8.47 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.95 percent
down at 61,951 points, underperforming a 0.33 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday on expectations that major
central banks will take further policy steps to support the
fragile economy, after manufacturing data around the world
highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone
debt crisis. Monday's data showing U.S. manufacturing contracted
for the first time in nearly three years raised speculation the
Federal Reserve will again step in to boost the economy and
support Wall Street. The Fed last month extended the duration of
a programme aimed at forcing longer-term rates down.
INFLATION DATA
The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release
inflation data for June (0700). According to a Reuters poll,
consumer prices were expected to have fallen 0.50 percent
month-on-month.
UYUM GIDA
Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, is interested in
buying a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida,
Turkey's Vatan newspaper reported on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Writing by Daren Butler)