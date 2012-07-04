ISTANBUL, July 4 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7974 against the
dollar at 0439 GMT, firming from 1.7990 late on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 8.31 percent on Tuesday, down from a
previous close of 8.44 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed 1.24 percent up
at 62,721 points, underperforming a 1.61 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a third
day in a row, as investors kept hopes high for more monetary
policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy, ahead
of a policy meeting by the European Central Bank.
The euro stood at $1.2592, well below Friday's high
of $1.2693, with traders expecting the single currency to
consolidate between $1.2560/1.2660 ahead of the ECB
decision.
CENTRAL BANK PRICE DEVELOPMENTS REPORT
The Turkish Central Bank will release at 0700 GMT its
monthly price developments report for June.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)