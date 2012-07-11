ISTANBUL, July 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8155 against the dollar at 0545 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8168 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.95 percent from a previous 8.02 percent. The main share index rose 0.82 percent to 63,123.95.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro hovered near a two-year low against the dollar, with investors unconvinced that euro zone governments can succeed in decisively bringing down members' borrowing costs.

Asian shares fell on worries the global economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings.

Commodities and oil, which have recently been hurt by weak data from the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, regained a footing on Wednesday after sharp drops in the previous session.

CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE

The central bank is due to release current account figures for May at 0700 GMT. A Reuters poll of 13 economists forecast the monthly deficit at $6.2 billion.

GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING

The conglomerate sold 50 percent of shares in its Enerji Yatirim Holding to partner STFA for $75 million, according to a filing with the stock exchange late on Tuesday.

