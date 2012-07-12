ISTANBUL, July 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8105 against the
dollar at 0536 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.8076 late on
Wednesday.
The yield on the March 5, 2014 benchmark bond
dropped to 7.90 percent from 7.95 percent on
Tuesday, when it touched a 10-month low of 7.89 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed 0.12 percent lower
at 63,048.76, in line with declines in the MSCI emerging markets
index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid on Thursday as a surprise rate cut from
South Korea and an unexpected slump in Australian employment
deepened worries about global economic growth.
The news weighed on sentiment already hurt after minutes
from a Federal Reserve meeting in June showed conditions may
need to worsen before policymakers possibly buy more bonds to
stimulate the U.S. economy, as well by U.S. corporate profit
warnings and weak results in Europe that have fed expectations
for a depressing earnings season.
FINANS EMEKLILIK
U.S. insurer Cigna Corp is buying a 51 percent stake
in Finansbank's wholly owned unit Finans Emeklilik,
forming a joint venture with the Turkish lender, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
C.BANK MEETING WITH ECONOMISTS
The central bank is expected to have a meeting with
economists.
OECD REPORT
The Paris-based organisation will publish its economic
survey on Turkey (0900 GMT).
TURKISH AIRLINES
The airline said its passenger numbers jumped 20 percent
year-on-year to 17.7 million people in the January-June period.
HALKBANK
The lender's eurobond issue is expected to have a size of
$500 million with a 5-year maturity, bankers with knowledge of
the primary terms said on Wednesday. The expected initial price
guidance is around 5.375 percent, bankers said.
GEDIK YATIRIM
The brokerage will issue up to a nominal 200 million lira
($110 million) of bills within a year, with an initial 30
million lira 179-day bill planned initially, of which the volume
may be increased to 60 million lira depending on demand.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
($1 = 1.8097 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)