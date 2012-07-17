ISTANBUL, July 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8064 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, strengthening from 1.8140 late on Monday.

The yield on the March 5, 2014, benchmark bond was virtually unchanged at 7.96 percent on Monday.

Istanbul's main share index ended up just 0.02 percent at 62,675.31 points on Monday, in line with the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares surged and the euro recovered on Tuesday as investors covered short positions and hunted for bargains while awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy expected later in the day. Weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast on Monday raised hopes of more monetary stimulus from the Fed, as Bernanke was set to give his semi-annual Congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CARREFOURSA

The chairman of the board at the Turkish unit of Carrefour , Europe's biggest retailer, and its other Turkish board members quit on Monday in what analysts said may be a sign partner Sabanci Holding plans to sell its stake.

BANVIT

The poultry producer said it plans to establish a company in the United Arab Emirates.

ISBANK

The annual compound rate of the lender's nominal one billion lira 175-day bill, maturing on Jan 9, 2013.

