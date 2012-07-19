ISTANBUL, July 19 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira gained to 1.799 against the
dollar at 0520 GMT from 1.8030 late on Wednesday.
The yield on the benchmark March 5, 2014,
bond dipped to 7.83 percent from a previous 7.89 percent. The
main share index fell 0.04 percent to 62,444.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose as corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers
allayed fears of an earnings slowdown, particularly for the
beleaguered tech sector.
The euro steadied after overnight weakness.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday
repeated in congressional testimony a pledge to act if the
economy needed it as he underscored his concerns, specifically
in the job market. U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged up.
Bernanke's comments and and geo-political fears arising out
of violence in Syria underpinned oil prices with Brent crude
holding steady near a seven-week high..
INTEREST RATE DECISION
The central bank's monetary policy committee meets on
Thursday, and five out of 13 brokerages and banks polled by
Reuters forecast a reduction on the upper side of the
interest-rate corridor. For a preview, see.
BANKS ASSOCIATION OF TURKEY (TBB) MEETS
The TBB meets at 0730 GMT to discuss the latest developments
in the economy and financial sector.
ERDEMIR
Isdemir, a unit of Turkey's largest steelmaker Erdemir,
plans to build a container port at its location in Iskenderun on
the eastern Mediterranean coast and will be taking bids from
investors, according to a filing with the Istanbul Stock
Exchange late on Wednesday.
MEDICAL CLINICS
The Constitutional Court late on Wednesday struck down a law
barring physicians employed at state hospitals from opening up
their own clinics, television channels reported.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Patrick Graham)