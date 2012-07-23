ISTANBUL, July 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8150 against the dollar at 0521 GMT, weakening from 1.8077 late on Friday.

The benchmark March 2014 bond yield rose to 7.79 percent from a previous 7.75 percent. 

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.88 percent to 61,792.16, underperforming a 0.45 percent dip in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slid and the euro hovered near multi-year lows hit in early trade on Monday, as Spain sparked concerns about its ability to stave off a sovereign bailout after two indebted regions sought financial assistance from the central government.

Fears the euro zone's fourth largest economy will be forced to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland - which were thrown lifelines by international lenders after their borrowing costs shot above sustainable levels - intensified a flight to the safety of U.S. Treasuries, pushing their benchmark 10-year yield to a record low early in Asia.

FOREIGN VISITORS

The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals data for June (0800 GMT).

VAKIFBANK

Turkish state-run lender Vakifbank said it applied to the Capital Markets Board and the banking regulator to issue eurobonds worth up to $2 billion, according to a statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

HELICOPTER CRASH

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and eight were injured on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in southeastern Turkey near the Iraqi border, the military General Staff said.

