ISTANBUL, July 23 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.8150 against the
dollar at 0521 GMT, weakening from 1.8077 late on Friday.
The benchmark March 2014 bond yield rose to
7.79 percent from a previous 7.75 percent.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.88 percent to
61,792.16, underperforming a 0.45 percent dip in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid and the euro hovered near multi-year lows
hit in early trade on Monday, as Spain sparked concerns about
its ability to stave off a sovereign bailout after two indebted
regions sought financial assistance from the central government.
Fears the euro zone's fourth largest economy will be forced
to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland - which were thrown
lifelines by international lenders after their borrowing costs
shot above sustainable levels - intensified a flight to the
safety of U.S. Treasuries, pushing their benchmark 10-year yield
to a record low early in Asia.
FOREIGN VISITORS
The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals
data for June (0800 GMT).
VAKIFBANK
Turkish state-run lender Vakifbank said it applied to the
Capital Markets Board and the banking regulator to issue
eurobonds worth up to $2 billion, according to a statement with
the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Four Turkish soldiers were killed and eight were injured on
Sunday when their helicopter crashed in southeastern Turkey near
the Iraqi border, the military General Staff said.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)