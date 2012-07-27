ISTANBUL, July 27 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.8120 against the
dollar at 0635 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8184 late on
Thursday.
The benchmark March 2014 bond yielded 7.93
percent from a previous close at 7.89 percent. Istanbul's main
share index jumped 3.46 percent to 63,284.54.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied after the European Central Bank boosted
market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve
to defend the euro zone. [IS:nL4E8IQ94P]
GARANTI BANK
The Istanbul-based lender applied to the Capital Markets
Board for approval for a forex-denominated debt to foreign
investors, according to a filing with the stock exchange late on
Thursday.
KARSAN
The vehicle maker is still waiting completion of a tender to
supply the Istanbul transport authority with 200
natural-gas-powered buses and 250 articulated buses but gave
"the most economic bid," Dunya newspaper reported.
AYGAZ
The oil and gas distributor has cancelled its licence in the
compressed natural gas sector after earlier saying the sector
was too small and unprofitable, Dunya said.
($1 = 1.8280 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)