ISTANBUL, July 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8120 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8184 late on Thursday.

The benchmark March 2014 bond yielded 7.93 percent from a previous close at 7.89 percent. Istanbul's main share index jumped 3.46 percent to 63,284.54.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rallied after the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone. [IS:nL4E8IQ94P]

GARANTI BANK

The Istanbul-based lender applied to the Capital Markets Board for approval for a forex-denominated debt to foreign investors, according to a filing with the stock exchange late on Thursday.

KARSAN

The vehicle maker is still waiting completion of a tender to supply the Istanbul transport authority with 200 natural-gas-powered buses and 250 articulated buses but gave "the most economic bid," Dunya newspaper reported.

AYGAZ

The oil and gas distributor has cancelled its licence in the compressed natural gas sector after earlier saying the sector was too small and unprofitable, Dunya said.

