ISTANBUL Aug 2 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8030 against the
dollar at 0538 GMT, weakening from 1.7961 late on Wednesday.
The benchmark March 2014 bond yield fell to
7.60 percent from 7.61 percent on Tuesday. Earlier, it hit a
18-month intraday low of 7.56 percent.
The main share index fell 0.28 percent at 64,081.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell but the euro and commodities inched higher
on investors' hopes for action from the European Central Bank
later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short
of offering fresh stimulus overnight.
Gold and copper edged higher, while U.S. crude dipped to
$88.81 a barrel.
YAPI KREDI
The lender owned by Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit
<CRDI.MIž> and Turkey's Koc Holding is expected to
release its second-quarter earnings.
GARANTI BANK
SOCGEN raised the Istanbul-based bank's share price target
to 7.70 lira from 6.70 lira, with a "hold" rating.
ZIRAAT BANK
Turkey's largest lender posted a 38 percent rise in its
second-quarter net profit to 613.8 million lira. Ziraat is a
state-owned bank and is not listed on the Istanbul bourse.
ARCELIK
Europe's No. 3 white-goods maker posted a 22 percent rise in
its second-quarter profit to 166.8 million lira, meeting a
forecast of 167 million lira in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 37
percent to 2.78 billion lira, according to a filing late on
Wednesday.
BOTAS
The state pipeline operator posted a 2011 loss of 1.3
billion lira.
