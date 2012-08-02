ISTANBUL Aug 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8030 against the dollar at 0538 GMT, weakening from 1.7961 late on Wednesday.

The benchmark March 2014 bond yield fell to 7.60 percent from 7.61 percent on Tuesday. Earlier, it hit a 18-month intraday low of 7.56 percent.

The main share index fell 0.28 percent at 64,081.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell but the euro and commodities inched higher on investors' hopes for action from the European Central Bank later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of offering fresh stimulus overnight.

Gold and copper edged higher, while U.S. crude dipped to $88.81 a barrel.

YAPI KREDI

The lender owned by Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit <CRDI.MIž> and Turkey's Koc Holding is expected to release its second-quarter earnings.

GARANTI BANK

SOCGEN raised the Istanbul-based bank's share price target to 7.70 lira from 6.70 lira, with a "hold" rating.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkey's largest lender posted a 38 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 613.8 million lira. Ziraat is a state-owned bank and is not listed on the Istanbul bourse.

ARCELIK

Europe's No. 3 white-goods maker posted a 22 percent rise in its second-quarter profit to 166.8 million lira, meeting a forecast of 167 million lira in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 37 percent to 2.78 billion lira, according to a filing late on Wednesday.

BOTAS

The state pipeline operator posted a 2011 loss of 1.3 billion lira.

