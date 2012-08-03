ISTANBUL Aug 3 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.7965 against the
dollar at 0538 GMT, firming from 1.8022 late on Thursday.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.47 percent
down at 63,778 points, outperforming a fall of 1.01 percent in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
The benchmark yield closed at 7.67,
slightly higher than a previous close at 7.60 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as investors
shunned risk after the European Central Bank took no immediate
action and only hinted at future steps to tackle the euro zone's
fiscal woes, following similar inaction from the U.S. Federal
Reserve. Investors also have reasons to be more cautious ahead
of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls data for July due at 1230 GMT,
with job creation below the 100,000 forecast likely to boost
hopes the Fed, which on Wednesday stood pat with its current
monetary policy, would embark on further easing as early as next
month.
JULY INFLATION
The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce consumer
price and producer price inflation data for July (0700 GMT). In
a Reuters poll, the CPI was expected to have fallen 0.1 percent
month-on-month and the PPI was seen down 0.05 percent.
BANK ASYA
The lender, which offers non-interest banking services that
comply with Islamic law, posted a net profit down 1.95 percent
to 54.4 million lira in the second quarter.
AKENERJI
The energy company said it decided to sell a 22.5 percent
stake in Akcez Enerji Yatirimlari to Akkok Sanayi and its
remaining 22.5 percent stake in Akcez to CEZ for a
total $140 million.
IS BANK
The bank said it had given its head office the authority to
issue up to 5.75 billion lira ($3.2 billion) worth of bank bills
and bonds with various maturities.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
($1 = 1.8014 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)