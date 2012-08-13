ISTANBUL Aug 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.7860 against the dollar at 0535 GMT, easing from 1.7838 late on Friday.

The two-year benchmark yield closed flat at 7.84 percent on Friday, after rising as high as 7.94 percent in intraday trade, while the lira was also unchanged.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.97 percent up at 65,126 points, outperforming a fall of 0.19 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by further evidence of slowing global growth, while the bleaker economic outlook kept hopes alive that authorities around the world will embark on more stimulus measures.

After a deluge of weak data from several countries last week, topped by Friday's dismal Chinese trade figures, investors will be eyeing July U.S. retail sales and consumer prices as well as the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product reading on Tuesday, which is expected to show a contraction.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will release current account data for June (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, the figures were expected to show a deficit of $4.1 billion.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

TOFAS

The company's chief executive Kamil Basaran said the company is working on four new projects aside from plans for production of a domestic car brand, newspapers reported.

ISBANK

Isbank has applied to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) for the issue of 5.75 billion lira ($3.2 billion) worth of debt, according to the weekly SPK bulletin.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7820 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)