ISTANBUL Aug 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8031 against the dollar at 0510 GMT, easing from 1.802 late on Tuesday.

The two-year benchmark yield rose slightly on Tuesday to 7.98 percent, from Monday's 7.88 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed 1.5 percent weaker at 64,160 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which rose 0.6 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked gains from recent rallies after data showing strong U.S. retail sales and Germany and France avoiding a contraction last quarter calmed sentiment, with weak euro zone growth sustaining stimulus hopes.

JOBLESS DATA

Turkish April-June unemployment data due 0700 GMT.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading