(Removes entry on budget data, delayed to September due to holiday)

ISTANBUL Aug 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7950 against the dollar at 0537 GMT, easing from 1.7964 late on Wednesday.

The two-year benchmark yield dipped to 7.94 percent from a previous close of 7.98 percent.

The main share index rose 0.7 percent at 64,611.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied as investors took to the sidelines, waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support global growth. U.S. stocks, the dollar and most commodities markets rose on Wednesday after data showed U.S. industry output rose in July.

INTEREST RATE DECISION

The central bank is due to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect the bank will gently ease monetary policy, raising the amount of lira reserves commercial lenders can hold in foreign currencies.

ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan will hold a press conference to assess the economy's performance in the first six months of the year.

BIM

The discount supermarket chain posted an 11 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 69.1 million lira, according to a filing late on Wednesday. That was below a Reuters forecast of 76 million lira.

TAV H

Sani Sener, chief executive of the airport builder and operator, said the cost of a third Istanbul airport could reach $10 billion and that it would be "bad" if TAV failed to win the tender.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkey's flag carrier signs sponsorship with Lionel Messi, the Argentine footballer playing for FC Barcelona, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The statistics institute will release the latest consumer confidence index at 0700 GMT.

